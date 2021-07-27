The West Hills Socials Commons is open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
We have some exciting new trips with registration starting Aug. 1.
Treasure Island
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 8 and Nov. 10 and get a chance to win big. The bus will begin loading at 8:45 a.m. to leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and will arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will leave the Casino at 2:30 p.m. Every participant will receive $15 of free slot play money and a food voucher for $3 dollars. Cost is $25 for members or $35 for non-members.
Great Country Music: Duets, Hits and More!
Sept. 19 - 2:30 p.m.
Colleen Raye, Midwest Rock and Country Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Vandell, and The Wranglers band combine their talents to present some of the best country music of all time! Featuring old and new classics, the duo will showcase the duets and hits you love best - Kenny & Dolly, Loretta & Conway, Johnny & June plus the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens, and more onSept. 19!
Transportation is provided. We will meet at the West Hills Social Commons at 1:15 p.m. and will depart at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the concert will open at 2:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at about 5 p.m. Cost is $55 for members or $70 for non-members.
Diabetic Shoe Clinic
It's that time of year again for new shoes. The Diabetic Shoe Clinic is coming back to the West Hills Social Commons on Sept. 16 from 1-3 p.m. Medicare has a benefit for diabetics that cover one pair of therapeutic shoes and three pairs of inserts per calendar year. Terri from Sterling Drug will be here to help you pick the style and color of the shoe you want and get them fitted for your feet. We do all the paperwork, just bring your insurance card and the name of your doctor. Please Pre-Register for this program by calling the West Hills Social Commons at 507-444-4280.
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 23. There were 12 players, three tables with seven rounds each. First place went to Lester Trapp with 3880 points. Second Place went to Bob Hardope with 3760 points. Third place went to Shelly Malecha with 3690 points. Fourth place went to Ann Ruehling with 3620 points. Fifth place went to Jerry C with 3480 points Mel R was the Fonzie Bear winner