The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes on advance care planning and completing a healthcare directive. Offered through a secure online platform, participants may attend two one-hour sessions to learn about advance care planning and complete a health care directive that reflects individual wishes, goals, and values relating to health care and treatment.
The first class, Introduction to Advance Care Planning, is offered six times: noon-1 p.m. March 1, 9–10 a.m. March 3, 4–5 p.m. March 9, 7-8 a.m. March 16, 10–11 a.m. March 18, and 5–6 p.m. March 23.
The second class, Completing your Health Care Directive, is offered six times: 7–8 a.m. March 4, noon–1 p.m. March 8, 4–5 p.m. March 10, 9-10 a.m. March 17, noon–1 pm on March 22, and 5–6 p.m. March 30.
To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. The full list of classes can be found on Facebook at Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna or at allinahealth.org/honoring-choices. Registration for these classes is required as space is limited.
Individual appointments are also available.