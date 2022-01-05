A selection of paintings will be up at the Paradise Center for the Arts later this week for our third annual public gallery exhibition of Bethlehem Academy student artist works in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery.
These pieces were completed right before Christmas break in the Semester 1 Painting class. Each student was asked to research and choose one artist/painting that they were drawn to and then begin sketches and work out the color mixtures to do their best at creating a “study piece” of that work using acrylics on canvas.
Join from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at the Paradise for the opening reception along with other local artists: Judy Saye-Willis, Ivan Whillock, and Fiber Artists group featuring Char Johnson.