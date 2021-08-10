The singers of Beau Chant will present an end-of-summer concert featuring sacred and secular music starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 in Faribault's Central Park. The public is invited to attend and there will be plenty of room for social distancing in the outdoor bandshell venue. Musical selections will include: "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Ora Pro Nobis," "It is Well With my Soul," "You are Mine," "The Lord is my Shepherd," "Blessing," and more.
Led by artistic director Dione Belling, the group is a four-part vocal ensemble whose name—Beau Chant—is French for beautiful singing. Belling is a retired musical instruction professional and choral director whose resume includes the Sioux Falls Public Schools, Northfield Youth Choir, St. Olaf College and Shattuck-St. Mary's School. The singers hail from Faribault and neighboring cities such as Northfield, Owatonna and Kenyon, with members from the Twin Cities as well.
On hiatus for the past year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beau Chant is resuming weekly rehearsals and hopes to add new members this fall. Men and women of all ages interested in joining the community choir may contact Belling at beauchantinfo@gmail.com to learn more about the group and set up a simple audition.
Looking ahead, Belling has set Dec. 11 and 12 as dates for Beau Chant's annual Christmas Concert, titled "Light, Love and Joy after Darkness," to be held this year at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Additionally, a May 1 Spring Concert is booked at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.
Beau Chant has a long tradition of national and international trips where its members tour and perform. In 2020 the group was forced to cancel a trip to New York City, but Belling has travel on the schedule once again for next year. Beau Chant members will travel to Ireland for a choral festival and sightseeing in that beautiful and historic country June 30-July 10, in 2022.