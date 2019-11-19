The 28th Annual Disabled Veterans deer hunt was conducted from Oct. 8-10 at Camp Ripley. 47 disabled veterans from around the state participated. Pictured is Larry Giefer Sr., of Faribault, with his deer. Larry Giefer Jr. was his partner throughout the hunt. This event is sponsored by the American Legion, Disabled Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and additional supporters — MN Army National Guard, Camp Ripley and MN Department of Natural Resources. Any disabled veterans interested in the 2020 outdoors programs, see www.davmn.org or call 320-380-4569 for more information. (Photo courtesy of Larry Giefer)