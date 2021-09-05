Twin Cites PBS announces its brand-new event series, “Be My Guest” to explore and celebrate religious and cultural traditions between Muslim and non-Muslim communities across Minnesota starting this month. The events will take place virtually and all members of the community are welcome to join these conversations centered around food, storytelling and making connections.
The series will take place throughout the fall with four opportunities to join in on the conversation: Sept. 30, Oct. 12, Nov. 4 and Nov. 16.
“We’re so excited to invite our Minnesota community to our virtual Be My Guest events! Who says breaking bread together can’t be done through our computer screens?” said Susan Thao, producer at TPT. “Minnesota is home to a diverse community of people – and despite the pandemic keeping us apart – these events are perfect opportunities for us to come together, share a meal, learn more about each other and build common ground.”
During the first event about how religion shapes communities from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, participants will get to break bread with their neighbors to explore how religious practices like Lent and Ramadan inspire certain actions and more with the help of community storytellers and original media designed to foster empathy and solidarity among Muslim and non-Muslim communities.
The later events in the series include:
Tuesday, Oct. 12 – How can food bridge discord and difference?
Thursday, Nov. 4 – How can art illustrate stories of faith?
Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Can religion be eco-friendly?
Registration for the first event on Sept. 30 can be found at bit.ly/3tbQixQ. Attendees located in the Twin Cities are invited to enjoy a meal provided by Afro Deli in St. Paul. Pick up details at registration.