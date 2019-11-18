The Faribault Winter Farmers Market begins its fourth year on from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N. Faribault.
With more than 20 local food makers, farmers and fiber producers, the Faribault Winter Farmers Market goes from November through April.
During November and December, market goers can also shop for local artisan designs at the Holly Days Sale in the Paradise Gift Shop. During this time there will also be a special Winter Wonderland exhibit in the art gallery with selected pieces from local artists on display and for purchase.
The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market is held Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
The full season includes the following dates and special events:
Nov. 23 (Opening Day) – Local Beer, Cider, & Wine Tasting by Haskell’s Wine & Spirits
Nov. 30 – (Small Business Saturday) – Bee & Honey Educational Exhibit by Medford Creek Natural Apiaries
Dec. 7 – (Faribault Winter Festival Weekend) – Live music including caroling by Faribault Senior High Choir and folk music by Northfield musician Helen Forsythe
Dec. 14 – No market due to Peter Pan matinee at 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center
Dec. 21 – Location change to Keepsake Cidery, 2609 135th St E, Dundas, for Solstice Market from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jan. 11 (new January date!), Feb. 8, March 14 and April 11.
For more information and how to become a vendor, contact Tiffany Tripp at 507-491-8188 or faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com.