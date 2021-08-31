The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department, thanks in part to donations from private citizens, is excited to bring Dalmar Yare, a Somali entertainer, to Central Park at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Dalmar, a Minnesota resident with relatives in Faribault, is known throughout the world, and often performs internationally. He has described his music as a blend of traditional Somali styles with hints of western influence.
Beyond music, Yare is in involved in various educational and musical workshops through school districts and nonprofits.
The Parks and Recreation Department invites local citizens to come enjoy a wonderful evening in Central Park with Yare’s two-hour performance.