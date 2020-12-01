The Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now accepting orders for its 2021 tree sale.
The Rice SWCD Tree Sale features 24 species of trees and shrubs available for spring planting. New species available this year include Canaan fir and paper birch. Most of the stock is bare-root, but a few potted evergreens are available. The district may also be able to special order species not listed on the order form.
Orders are taken from December into April on a first-come, first-serve basis. Many species sell out, so potential buyers should call for availability after Feb. 26. The trees typically arrive around the second week of April. The district also offers tree mats, fertilizer packets, and other tree supplies.
Tree orders can also be placed online at www.riceswcdonlinestore.com and paid via credit card. A paper order form can also be downloaded from the website. Those who wish to receive a paper order form through the mail should contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408.