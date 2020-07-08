Change to Chill by Allina Health will offer a free virtual well-being and mindfulness series running Thursdays, July 30 through Aug. 27 from 12-12:45 p.m. This series is designed for both youth and adults who are navigating changes in their routine.
Participants will learn new skills and tools to better manage stress and anxiety so they can lead happier, more resilient lives in a changing environment. Topics will include Gratitude: Focusing on the Positive, The Powerful Practice of Self-Care, Staying Connected while Physically Distant, and Mindful Eating.
Participants will:
Learn how to re-frame their minds to focus on the positive
Develop skills and knowledge to practice self-care
Discover new ways to connect while maintaining physical distance
Be equipped with tools and tricks to eat mindfully and work toward balance
All classes will be offered live through Zoom meetings. Reserve a spot today by registering at www.changetochill.org/virtual-summer-series/ to learn more.