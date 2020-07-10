Each year the Faribault Foundation offers grants to members of the community that are doing work within their mission statement of "working to enhance and promote the quality of life in the greater Faribault community."
Faribault Foundation Community Pride Grant applicants were selected in a different fashion this year, Executive Director Dee Bjork said, by thinking more about the effects of the pandemic on the community.
The following four groups were selected for this year's grants: Concerts in the Park, the Community Cafe, IRIS and Paradise Center for the Arts.
The city's Park and Recreation Department began the Concerts in the Park outdoor series on June 18. Bjork said helping fund the Concerts in the Park was important since it allowed people to come out and enjoy themselves, while social distancing, as well as helping out financially to help outweigh the city's costs of bringing in 11 bands throughout the course of the summer to the public for free.
The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s Community Cafe hosts a free community meal each week at the Cathedral, and has offered take-out meals and delivered meals to those in need during the pandemic. Bjork said although the Foundation sponsored the Cafe in the past, it was important they gift to them this year as well, due to the Cafe's increase in food costs and the amount of people who may be in need.
IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence), who helps each family through the unique grieving process they face after the loss of a child, was in need of protective equipment to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers who work with families. Bjork said some of those items included masks, gloves and sanitation items.
This year, the Paradise Center for the Arts set out to host a variety of activities in Central Park for children in the community, in a safe manner. Bjork said they have different programs planned for the kids to have a safe and fun summer, which also involve community volunteers and artists .
Bjork said the grants are funded through private donations from corporate businesses or individual members of the communities. The Foundation sets out to do work that benefits the community as a whole. In some way, shape or form, everyone benefits from the impact of the grants, whether they are getting something to eat or listening to music.
"We respect everyone in the community," said Bjork. "We're always working with the idea to reach young people, but also remembering the older people in our population."
Those interested in donating to the Faribault Foundation can do so online at faribaultfoundation.org or by mail at 530 Wilson Ave. Faribault, MN 55021.