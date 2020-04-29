In response to COVID-19 Hiawathaland Transit is making temporary service adjustments, anticipated to last through May, with regular route service resuming on Monday, June 1, 2020.
All regular routes in Faribault, Northfield and Red Wing will continue to be suspended and public transit will only be provided through Dial-A-Ride. Hours of service in Faribault are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Riders wishing to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch at 866-623-7505 x1 to schedule their ride with a dispatch team member. Riders can schedule up to six days in advance or on the same day. Fares will be $1.25 per ride, and monthly route passes will be honored during this time.
As recommended by the CDC, Hiawathaland Transit "strongly" encourages passengers to wear a mask while on the bus. They also ask those experiencing symptoms or those exposed to someone who is ill to stay home.