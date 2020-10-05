The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has selected Jim and Mary Bierman as the 2020 Wildlife Enhancement Award winners for Rice County.
The Wildlife Enhancement Award recognizes individuals or organizations who do an exemplary job in implementing conservation practices that benefit Rice County wildlife.
The Biermans purchased their farm in 1973 in rural Northfield. Rolling hills, swales, and a creek running through the property fragmented the farm into small fields, which were difficult to plant and harvest with large, modern-day farm equipment. Due to this challenge, the Biermans decided to restore the fields to native habitat.
They started working with the Faribault DNR Forestry Field Office in the early 1980s to plant trees. Each year, they planted around 500 trees and eventually restored around twenty acres of forest habitat, planting black walnuts, ash, spruce, and various species of oaks.
In 1987, they received a Tree Farm designation. Then in 1996, they developed a Forest Stewardship Plan with DNR Forestry. They updated the plan in 2009 and over the years have improved the forest habitat on their property by planting trees and controlling invasive species like buckthorn.
Enrolling in the Conservation Reserve Program, the Biermans also restored around 52 acres of native prairie. Through the years, they have conducted controlled burns to control weeds and improve the prairie areas.
“It’s really fun to watch and see different species of wildlflowers and grasses blooming throughout the summer and fall. The prairie is different every year, especially after controlled burns,” said Mary Bierman.
“We have enjoyed restoring our property to prairie and native trees. It’s important to have habitat for the different species of birds and butterflies that live in our area,” Jim said.
The Rice SWCD congratulates Jim and Mary Bierman for winning this year’s Wildlife Enhancement Award. The restoration and management of their woodlands and prairie are great examples of wildlife habitat enhancement in Rice County!