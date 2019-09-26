Story time is back
The fall story time session began earlier this month. The regular schedule is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The last story time of 2019 will be on Thursday, Dec. 5. story time will then be on a brief hiatus until Tuesday, Jan. 7 when we will resume with the same schedule.
Please note: there will be no story time on the following dates:
• Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Thursday, Nov. 14
• Thursday, Nov. 28
Join us at the library for stories, songs, and fun. story time is intended for children from birth through age 6 with an actively participating adult caregiver. It encourages language development and fosters a love of books and a lifetime of learning. Parents and caregivers will also learn about early literacy and get tips on how to help their child become ready to read. No registration necessary.
Book Buds
Join us for Book Buds, a reading buddies program for school-aged youth. Book Buds is an informal program that pairs younger kids with older kids for one-on-one reading time. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together.
This program is meant to be a fun and no-pressure way for children to build a passion for reading for the fun of it. It is not a tutoring program. Books will be chosen by the readers from the library’s collection or favorites can also be brought from home.
Book Buds will meet weekly on Thursdays from 4:30-5 p.m. from Sept. 26 – Nov. 21 in the library’s Youth Activity Area. We will not meet Oct. 31. Registration is not required.
Pizza & Pages
The first meeting of Pizza & Pages for the 2019-20 school year will be from 4:30–5:15 p.m. Monday in the library’s Youth Activity Area. Come prepared to discuss the books you read over the summer. We’ll share about the books we read while we enjoy tasty cheese pizza.
Pizza & Pages is an informal book club for youth in grades six to 12. We meet monthly to discuss books we’ve chosen to read from an assigned genre or topic. Meeting dates and reading assignments will be announced in advance on the library’s website and Facebook page.
For more information on programs for children and youth at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.