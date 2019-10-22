In 2018, the Zumbro River watershed was awarded a planning grant by the MN Board of Water and Soil Resources for the One Watershed, One Plan program. The goal of 1W1P is to align local water planning on major watershed boundaries with state strategies towards prioritized, targeted and measurable implementation plans.
The planning area for the Zumbro River 1W1P also includes a portion of the Mississippi River Lake Pepin (MRLP) Watershed in Goodhue and Wabasha counties for a combined total drainage area of 1.06 million. This partnership which includes the counties and soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) of Rice, Goodhue, Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted, along with the Bear Valley Watershed District and the city of Rochester, have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement for the purpose of developing a watershed plan.
Three chats are scheduled as follows:
Oct. 24: Zumbro Valley Recreation Club, 25202 615th St., Mantorville
Nov. 7: Mazeppa Community Center, 281 County Road 1, Mazeppa
Nov. 14: Sportsman’s Club, 2200 S Oak St., Lake City
All run from 6-8 p.m.
Light sandwiches & refreshments will be served. RSVPs are not necessary, but will help us prepare materials, food and space. You may RSVP with the location you plan to attend to pwservice@co.olmsted.mn.us or call 507-328-7070
The process is locally lead through a Policy Committee comprised of one elected official from each of the 13 local government units within the watershed. It will involve a broad range of stakeholders throughout the process including the use of an Advisory Committee and now a series of public meetings. The resulting plan will address the most significant threats to our water resources and an implementation strategy that provides the greatest benefit to the watershed.
“Gaining local knowledge from citizens who live, work and recreate in this watershed area is crucial to developing a successful and meaningful water management plan. As this process begins, we want to hear your feedback on opportunities and challenges in the watershed and how they should be prioritized now and into the future.” Says Caitlin Brady of Olmsted SWCD.
Priority resources and issues have been identified from local and state plans, studies, report, state agency feedback, and resident surveys. Now the planning effort is asking for local input by hosting three meetings held throughout the watershed to gather concerns and thoughts from the residents, organizations and businesses. The feedback gathered will be used to formulate the final list of priority issues that will be addressed in the 10-year plan.