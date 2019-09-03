The fall Women in Mission Gathering of the Owatonna Conference Lutheran Women's Missionary League meets Saturday, Sept14, at Faribault Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 NW 4th St., Faribault, MN. Registration is 8:30-9 a.m., brunch follows at 9. Cost is $10, which includes morning brunch that starts the event. Program ends at 11:30 a.m.
The theme is The Harvest is Plentiful But The Laborers Are Few.
Speaker is Evelyn Seton, founder of Chance International Outreach, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization. Chance Outreach is a safe Christian environment in Liberia where young girls and women can be rescued from violence and sex trafficking, can grow in the Lord, and acquire skills or education to become productive individuals and take care of themselves and their children. It has two safe houses operating in Liberia.
Seton is a crisis survivor from Liberia, West Africa. She was born in Liberia and immigrated to Minnesota in 1992 as a refugee from the brutal civil war in her country. Despite getting out of Liberia safely, it took more than a year before she knew the whereabouts of her children.
Fall Gathering attendees are encouraged to donate women's health and hygiene items to be given to Rice County Pregnancy Options Life Care Center and Rachel's Light of Steele County. Suggested donations: toothpaste, toothbrush, tampons, sanitary pads, shampoo, newborn baby diapers, toilet tissue and reams of copy paper.
The Women in Mission Gathering is hosted by Faribault Trinity Lutheran, Faribault, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
The church is handicapped accessible.