Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, May 27. The original ceremony was scheduled to take place at Orchestra Hall, but was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19.
The following Faribault students were among the summer 2019 and fall 2019 graduates, along with the candidates for spring 2020 graduates:
Bren Joseph Gibson, Associate of Science in business transfer pathway, with high honors; Sheree Ashleigh May, Associate of Science in dental hygiene, with high honors and Wyatt Wayne Thompson, Associate of Arts in liberal education, with high honors