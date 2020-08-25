As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in different ways, those who live alone have had to deal with unique challenges with this isolation. A new local walking group, 'Living Alone: Walking Together,' is starting for those who live alone in their own homes and have limited support systems in the area. Social distancing measures will be implemented.
The walks are slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, with a focus on support, networking and fun. All walking abilities are welcome.
For more information or to learn about weekly locations, call 507-301-5632.