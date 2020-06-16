Paradise Center for the Arts kicks off summer with “Art in the Park” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 in Central Park. Families are invited to the park for a free visual art making activity and story time.
Paradise Center for the Arts staff will lead a hands-on-art activity beginning at 2 p.m., with a special story time starting at 3 p.m. featuring volunteers and Paradise staff acting out a story being read aloud by Executive Director Heidi Nelson.
Nelson picked the story “Tikki Tikki Tembo” because children love to say the silly name and participate. The art activity is inspired by artist Jackson Pollock and will include splattering and finger painting.
Social distancing and cleaning guidelines from the MN Department of Health will be followed and enforced. Masks are also strongly encouraged. The event will be recorded and shared at paradisecenterforthearts.org for those who cannot attend in person.
“Art in the Park” will take place two more times this summer at 2 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 19, thanks to a Community Pride Grant from the Faribault Foundation.