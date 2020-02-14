Faribault High School and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced a new program that will recognize and reward students for their attendance.
“We’re excited to further our partnership with Faribault Public Schools as we work together on Excellence in Education. We’re proud of our district and all the efforts being made to be best in class!” Chamber President Nort Johnson said.
Beginning the week of Feb. 17 and running through the end of the school year, every FHS student who has perfect attendance for the week will be entered in a drawing for a $10 Chamber Check that can be spent at local businesses. A check will be presented every Friday afternoon.
Each weekly winner will be entered in a drawing for the grand prize, a $100 Chamber Check, at the end of the school year.
“At FHS, we value being present and prepared to learn every day. That’s why we are very excited to partner with the Chamber on this program,” FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck said. “The first step to student success is consistent attendance. Once our students are here, they are more likely to get engaged in their education and stay engaged. That’s when they start to see the academic and social benefits, and can build positive relationships with their peers, teachers and other staff members.”
FHS implements a variety of strategies to promote student attendance.
• At the beginning of each school day, staff members create a welcoming environment by greeting students at each entryway.
• Breakfast is served beginning at 7:30 a.m. and again between first and second period to encourage students to arrive early. The gymnasium is also opened so students can play sports and socialize before school.
• Staff members call or visit the homes of students with multiple absences in a row.
• Students are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities, which are linked to regular attendance.
• FHS works with community partners to provide students with mental health resources and other resources that remove barriers to attendance.