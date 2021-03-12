Free business coaching available for BIPOC-owned businesses

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is recruiting businesses for a new cohort of its Prosperity Initiative. Black, Indigenous and people of color who own or want to start a business in SMIF’s 20-county region are encouraged to apply.
The Prosperity Initiative provides directed, culturally sensitive programming, while also creating a unified and coordinated resource structure, informing partners of best practices and creating opportunities for minority populations to network and access the business community. All resources are free for participating businesses. Prosperity Initiative graduates are also encouraged to apply to be part of this program again and take their business to a new level.
According to the US Census Bureau, 29% of Minnesota’s population in 2040 will be people of color, an increase from only 4% in 1980. In response to this rapid growth, The Prosperity Initiative was designed to provide education and business resources to BIPOC business owners and educate resource partners on the barriers and opportunities these individuals encounter. Since 2016, The Prosperity Initiative program has supported 70 clients with one-on-one business coaching.
SMIF will be hosting a business plan workshop on March 30 to help individuals create a business plan for their company. Those interested in The Prosperity Initiative are encouraged to attend so that you have a well-developed business plan to include in your application. This workshop will be presented in both English and Spanish. The English session will be held at 10 a.m. and the Spanish session at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending, register online at smifoundation.org/business-trainings or contact Maddy Fisher at maddyf@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7029.
“We are pleased to open applications to form our sixth Prosperity Initiative cohort,” said Pam Bishop, SMIF's Vice President of Economic Development. “We look forward to another great year in partnership with our business coaches and program partners.”
The Prosperity Initiative is a partnership between SMIF, Community Economic Development Associates, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, Hourglass Consulting, Region Nine Development Commission and Rochester Diversity Council.
Apply online to the Prosperity Initiative 2021 cohort at smifoundation.org/prosperity by April 30. Contact Bishop at pamb@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7013 for more information.