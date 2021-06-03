The National Weather Service's Summer Safety Campaign kicked off Tuesday. The theme of this year's summer campaign is Weather hazards can escalate quickly.
Find relevant safety tips and more information on sudden weather threats as the websites listed.
Flash Floods
Whether you’re on the road or camping, will you be ready for sudden flash flooding? Make sure to enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone. If flooding occurs while you’re outdoors, immediately get to higher ground, and never enter flood waters in a vehicle or on foot. weather.gov/safety/flood.
Heat
Warm temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels — especially in the summer and in parked cars. Stay Weather-Ready and don’t underestimate the heat. weather.gov/safety/heat.
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms and squall lines can quickly turn clear skies dark. Stay Weather-Ready by having a way to get weather alerts on your phone, and stay safe by immediately going inside when the skies turn threatening. weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm.
Tornadoes
Tornadoes can form in minutes, day or night. Stay Weather-Ready by having a way to receive weather alerts any time of day. If you receive a Tornado Warning, get to shelter immediately. weather.gov/safety/tornado.
Wildfires
Wildfires can spread quickly — by the time one is nearby, you may not have much time. Stay Weather-Ready by preparing ahead of time. Ready your home, have an evacuation plan, and an emergency supply kit. weather.gov/safety/wildfire.