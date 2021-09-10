The Faribault City Council is considering raising franchise fees starting in 2022 to generate revenue strictly for street improvement projects.
By increasing franchise fees, the city will discontinue using special assessments for traditional pavement management projects such as mill and overlays and street reconstructions. For more information about the proposed franchise fee increases and why the council is considering the increase, visit ci.faribault.mn.us/681/Street-Improvement-Franchise-Fees.
The Council is scheduled to consider franchise fee increases at its 6 p.m. Sept. 28 City Council meeting in the Council Chambers at Faribault City Hall, 208 NW First Ave.