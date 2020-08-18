Fair fans can’t be together for the usual Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, but for those 12 days that would have been the fair, Aug. 27 through Sept. 7, they can safely and virtually bring the fair home with the Minnesota State Fair: At-Home Edition. Also, special State Fair kits and 2020 merchandise are now available.
The At-Home Edition will appear on the fair’s website and social media channels where there will be daily fun fair facts, memories, demonstrations and entertainment, history tidbits, creative contests, behind-the-scenes peeks, photos, videos and activities.
Dozens of individuals and organizations who play major roles in production of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are providing a wide variety of content. Included are the Minnesota Beef Council, American Dairy Association of the Midwest, Minnesota Pork Producers Association and Minnesota Lamb & Wool Producers Association who are producing “Minnesota Farm & Food” cooking technique videos with chefs and Minnesota farmers and food producers.
OMG Digital Media Solutions is presenting a series of performances by prominent musical artists as part of the “Celebrate Culture & Community” lineup. Several presenters of Dan Patch Park programs will also contribute to the at-home experience, including the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which coordinates Mental Health Awareness at the fair. Every day will include updates and new content to experience. For more information, visit mnstatefair.org during the 12 days.
“We can’t go to the fair this year, so we’re bringing the fair to you,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “You’ll see familiar favorites and also learn exciting things you never knew about the fair, and hopefully put them on your list to experience next year.”
In addition to the At-Home Edition, fair fans can celebrate with two specially designed kits now on sale – State Fair Party In-A-Box and the Crop Art to Go kit. The State Fair Party In-A-Box ($40, includes shipping) includes all the items you need for a party of six: commemorative tickets, plates, cups, paper hats, party favors, prizes, a vintage State Fair ribbon, pennant garland décor and a party game. The Crop Art to Go kit ($25, includes shipping) has everything you need to get started with this famous Minnesota State Fair tradition: seven varieties of seeds, eight beginner illustrations to use as design patterns, a 5” x 7” canvas, glue, paintbrush, toothpicks, pencil and directions. Quantities for both kits are limited. Merchandise including T-shirts, buttons, mugs, magnets, water bottles, face coverings and more is also available for purchase to commemorate 2020, and new designs will be added in the coming weeks. Information about all merchandise can be found at: mnstatefair.org/general-info/other-shopping-opportunities.
The Minnesota State Fair Foundation, the fair’s nonprofit fundraising arm, will also bring the fair to you through a 12-day online auction, presented by By The Yard, Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. The auction will feature fun State Fair items and experiences you can’t get anywhere else and will support the Foundation’s mission to preserve and improve State Fair programs, buildings and the fairgrounds. For more information, visit msffoundation.org or watch the fair’s social media channels beginning Aug. 27.
In addition to the Minnesota State Fair: At-Home Edition and merchandise for sale, the previously announced Online Marketplace is a way fair fans can support their favorite State Fair merchandise vendors and discover new shopping surprises. Fair fans can also participate in virtual showcases including cookie decorating, crop art, K-12 artwork and photography and quilt on-a-stick. The Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota will feature in-person gallery showings, a video-recorded tour and online catalog. More information can be found at mnstatefair.org.