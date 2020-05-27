The 2020 Summer Library Program will officially kick off on Friday, June 5. This program is for youth of all ages — from birth to those starting their senior year of high school this fall.
Everything will be online this summer. More details are coming soon about the performers but they will all be performing virtually online at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in June, July and the first week of August.
Those interested can sign up for the reading program beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5 or anytime throughout the summer. The link to register will be shared on the library’s Facebook page and the library's website when it goes "live" at 9 a.m. June 5.
Read, be read to, listen to audiobooks, and complete fun activities any time between June 5 - Aug. 29 to earn rewards.
For more information on how it all works, watch a video of Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf explaining it at youtu.be/M9bbfMCUrD0. Contact Buendorf at 507-334-2089 for additional information on programs for youth of all ages at Buckham Memorial Library.