While COVID-19 prevented a citywide employee recognition get-together this year, City Administrator Tim Murray, Mayor Kevin Voracek, Councilors Peter van Sluis, Tom Spooner and Royal Ross came to the Police Department Thursday to help department recognize employees for their service to the city.
The following employees were recognized:
25 years
Janice Bestul and Jason Severson
20 years
Mark Krenik and Neal Pederson
5 years
Connie Holm
New employees
Brad Arens, Reed Bartsch and Lance Ulrich
MADD honor
Faribault Police Officer Michael Shuda was recognized by MADD with its Bronze Award. This award is presented to officers, deputies and troopers who have arrested 25-49 impaired drivers in the past year.
Shuda, who was honored by Rice County’s law enforcement agencies earlier this year, made 21 DWI arrests in 2019, the most of all county law enforcement last year.