Today in History - Feb. 4

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN TURNING TO SNOW OVERNIGHT... .Periods of light freezing rain will continue through 2 AM before precipitation begins to change over to snow from southwest Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening. A tenth of an inch of ice is possible across eastern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected across south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with the highest totals of 4 to 5 inches along and east of a line from Eau Claire to Ladysmith. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and east of a line from around Fairmont through the Twin Cities metro area and North Branch. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow, blowing and drifting snow, and the possibility of some light freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. The morning commute will likely be impacted by wintry weather, so plan some additional time if traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Barron and St. Croix Counties. In Minnesota, Waseca, Faribault and Rice Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&