Minneapolis-based Sod House Theater's new play, "Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon," is coming to Faribault's Central Park at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
The show tells the story of Arla Mae, a rural Minnesotan who claims to have operated the state's first food truck, in which she made her world famous booyah. Now, 25 years later, Arla Mae receives a letter saying a museum official will come to take a look at the wagon and put it in the Smithsonian Institution if she is able to dust it off and throw one final booyah party. Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon was created to bring attention to eating locally produced food, local farmers and the power that food has to bring communities together.
For this production, Sod House Theater is partnering with the Minnesota Farmers Union; James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim (Pizza Lola, Young Joni, Hello Pizza, Sookie and Mimi), who will design a specialty Booyah recipe for the show.
The production will feature performers known for their comedic work on the stages of the Guthrie, Jungle Theater, and Ten Thousand Things Theater.
The show is free, but reservations are required at sodhousetheater.org. or 612-414-2032. Suggested donations: $15 adults; $5 children, students, veterans and seniors. Running time is 75 minutes.