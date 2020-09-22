Today in History - Sept. 22

Actor Zero Mostel, center, who portrays Tevye in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” poses backstage with cast members after the play’s opening performance at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on Sept. 22, 1964. Maria Karnilova, who plays Tevye’s wife, Golde, is at far left. Playing Tevye’s daughters, from left, are, Tanya Everett, as Chava; Julia Migenes, as Hodel; and Joanna Merlin, as Tzeitel. (AP Photo)