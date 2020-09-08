The Josiah Edson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Northfield, would like to encourage families to read and study the Constitution of the United States of America. The motto of the NSDAR is: God, Home and Country. In 1955 the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated to the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956. The Constitution of the United States was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Penn. At that time church bells rang out at 4 p.m. to let people know that the Constitution had been signed. Stephen May, organist for the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, has arranged for the Cathedral bells to ring and patriotic songs to be be played at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 in commemoration of Constitution Week. It is the hope of the NSDAR that the Faribault community and surrounding areas will be inspired to continue to study and learn about U.S. Constitution.
