Today in History - Aug. 5

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, right, bounces soccer ball on his head while Pele of the Cosmos uses his head to get a fell for the Pigskin, Tuesday, August 5, 1975 at the Jets’ training camp at Hofstra University in Hempstead. The two clowned around when Pele showed up to sign a two-year, $450,000 contract with a cosmetic firm-the same firm that signed Namath to a $5-million long-term deal two weeks ago. (AP Photo)