Studio of Stars December Star Class of the Month

The December Star Class of the Month at Studio of Stars is the Star Brights class. They are excited for their upcoming  15th Annual Christmas Show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at at Faribault High School. Admission is a non-perishable item or $1 for the Faribault food shelf. Pictured, row one, from left, Vianney Martinez, Ava Scissons, Georgia Rutherford, Kourtney Ferris, Sophia Hundt, Eva Ardolf, Freya Falvey and Emilynne Chavis. Row two, Shea Hanson, Alina Garcia, Leighton Flintrop, Haylee Eul, Brianna Chavis, Ely Larsen and Chloe Gjerald. Row three, Skylar Miller, Faith Stenzel, Hailey Murphy, Sophia Barry, Cynthia Martiarena, Ava Greden, Emmalyn Steinbauer and Reese Bolster. Not pictured is Ellie Bricko. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)
