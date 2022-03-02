Omelet bar benefits 3 nonprofits Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Omelet bar fundraiser will be held 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. The breakfast is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church. Proceeds will be shared by three organizations: Hope Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.Cost is $12 for adults and teens and $6 for children 10 and under. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Omelet Bar Fundraiser Food Nonprofit Hope Center Breakfast Habitat Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire School District budget cuts proposals include teacher layoffs Kenyon bookkeeper convicted of stealing over $700,000 Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences Parents concerned over Minnesota Student Survey Upcoming Events Mar 2 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Wednesday Wear Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices