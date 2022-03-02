An Omelet bar fundraiser will be held 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. 

The breakfast is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church. Proceeds will be shared by three organizations: Hope Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.

Cost is $12 for adults and teens and $6 for children 10 and under. 

