Support local retailers this Small Business Saturday

Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – is an opportunity for consumers to support local independent retailers, especially in a year that has been hard on small businesses.
The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to “Shop Small” this weekend:
• Get involved. Many communities are hosting special events to celebrate and support the businesses. Find out what local events are happening on the Small Business Saturday website, or visit the local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.
• Sign-up for email alerts. Local merchants may offer Small Business Saturday deals through email alerts. Additional offers may be presented throughout the rest of the year as well, not just during the holidays.
• Research local shops. Find out what past customers have to say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org, and learn what shops are participating by going to ShopSmall.org.
• Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.
• Don’t just shop small, eat small! Independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops need support as well.
• Be mindful and shop safely. Be mindful of health precautions like masking up, hand sanitizing and keeping a safe distance while shopping.
Consumers can share their experiences by taking selfies at their favorite small businesses and sharing them on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall, as well as leaving a review on BBB.org.