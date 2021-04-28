Today in History — April 28

Placard carriers, who said they were striking Yale students, picket at the RCA building in New York’s Rockefeller Center, April 28, 1970. They want their university to back the Black Panthers against “repression” and made the bus trip from New Haven to set up their educational picket line in order to press their demands with two Yale trustees, J. Richardson Dilworth and Cyrus R. Vance. Dilworth, an advisor to the Rockefeller family, was not in his office in the RCA building as the students picketed. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)