University of Minnesota Master Gardener Lisa Reuvers will be presenting the gardening program, Lawns to Legumes at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Great Hall at Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault.
Reuvers, a library technician at Buckham, has been a master gardener for over twenty-four years and has presented on composting, ornamental grasses, landscaping, shade gardening, native plants, starting seedlings, plants for 30 tough sites, butterfly gardening, lazy landscaping and plants for pollinators.
The Lawns to Legumes program demonstrates how to help support pollinators through inter-seeding different plants into the lawn and by establishing different types of lawns.
The program is free but registration is requested. For more information or to register, please call the library at 507-334-2089.