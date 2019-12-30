The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol are seeking public feedback on plans to improve the state’s commercial truck weight enforcement facilities at an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at MnDOT Central Office, 395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul.
Presentations are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Informational materials will be available and represenatives from MnDOT and Minnesota State Patrol will be on hand to answer questions.
The draft 10-year Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan projects a 10 percent increase in commercial truck traffic on Minnesota highways by 2028. The plan also identifies statewide projects to protect public investment in highway infrastructure and ensures public safety related to commercial vehicle operations. No vehicle regulations or laws are proposed to be changed as part of the plan.
“This plan identifies improvements to buildings, equipment and technology to meet Minnesota’s growing need for fast, efficient commercial truck inspections,” said Julie Whitcher, MnDOT weigh station program manager. “Those improvements will help MnDOT and the State Patrol meet the state’s goals of keeping Minnesota motorists safe, while protecting our road and bridge investments from potential damage by overweight loads.”
Visit the Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan website at mndot.gov/ofrw/weightplan for more information. Submit comments to FreightPlans.DOT@state.mn.us or Julie Whitcher, Office of Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations, MS 470, 395 John Ireland Blvd., St. Paul, MN, 55155. by Friday, Jan. 24