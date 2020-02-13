Both the Rice and Steele County Republican Party meet for their Minnesota Precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Sign-in for Rice County is at 6 p.m. with call to order at 7 p.m.
Locations for each precinct are as follows:
Faribault High School: Cannon City, Faribault (all precincts), and Richland, Walcott, Warsaw and Wells townships.
TCU-Lonsdale: Lonsdale, and Erin, Forest, Webster (P1-2) and Wheatland townships.
Morristown Middle School: Morristown, and Morristown and Shieldsville townships.
Northfield High School: Northfield (all precincts), Dennison, Dundas, Nerstrand, and Bridgewater, Northfield and Wheeling townships.
The main order of business will consist of:
1) election of delegates and alternates (by precinct) for 2020 Congressional district and state conventions.
2) reading of various letters from aspiring politicians
3) presentation of resolutions and action agenda items, with voting.
4) other business as shall be appropriate
Steele County Republicans meet at 6:30 p.m. at Owatonna High School. They will initially meet in the small group forum for a pre-caucus rally at 6:30 p.m. and then disperse to classrooms according to township and precinct at 7 p.m. The caucus will end at 8:30 p.m.
Per state statute, participants must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election, live in the county, either voted in the past for the party’s nominee or plan to vote this year for the party’s nominee, and must generally agree with the principles of the county Republican Party who is hosting the caucus.
Visit steelecountyrepublicans.com or call co-chairs Stephen Nelson at 507-456-5320 or Pam Seaser at 507-455-1709 with any questions.