As Faribault Public Schools begins the process of finding its next superintendent, school officials look to gather input from stakeholders — students, staff, parents, guardians and members of the community — through a survey.
Answers to the questions will help the district find a candidate who is the right fit and will best support the mission to provide a high-quality and equitable education that nurtures, inspires, challenges and empowers all students to engage and grow as learners and citizens.
Go to ecrasurvey.com/faribaultsuperintendentsearch2021 to take the survey.
Education consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates is leading the district's superintendent search. Here is a timeline of the process:
Oct. 4-15: Survey open
Oct. 25: A leadership profile based on the survey results is presented to the board
Jan. 3, 2022: Application and screening process concludes
Jan. 7-8, 2022: Board interviews candidates
Jan. 20-21, 2022: Board interviews semifinalists
Jan. 22, 2022: Board selects their preferred candidate
July 1, 2022: New superintendent begins