Constitution Week

The Josiah Chapter, NSDAR, celebrated Constitution Week at the Dakota County Farmington Library on Sept. 21. Twenty four small American Flags were given to visitors; several copies of the pocket sized U.S. Constitution booklets; seven colorful book bags; and numerous handouts of the Flag Code, Patrick Henry’s Speech, the Pledge of Allegiance, children’s word games, and Constitution history. The children especially enjoyed using the magnifying glass to review the signatures on the parchment copy of the Constitution which was displayed. The three objectives of the NSDAR are education, historic preservation and patriotism. We thank the Farmington Library for providing such a special space where the copies of the Constitution, history handouts and U.S. flags could be displayed. (Pictured are members Ellen Blume, Sharon Jensen, Julie Johnson and Julia Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Sharon Jensen)
