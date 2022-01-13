...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Jo Lerberg was recently certified with an assistance dog from Can Do Canines. Hearing Assist Dog Gladys is keeping Jo safer now by alerting her to the sounds in her life.
A few decades ago, in her early 20s, Jo was about to start a role of educating others when she first became aware of a disability.
“I failed a hearing test for student teaching,” she admits. Although she hadn’t even realized her hearing was as bad as it was at that time, she continually lost more hearing and went “through every hearing aid that there was.”
She then got a cochlear implant, but acknowledges she still misses sounds and parts of conversations, despite her best lip-reading efforts.
Jo says, “I was withdrawing a lot socially because I wasn’t sure that I was hearing things.” She mentions that she always felt tense, wondering “Am I missing something?”
Beyond the social aspect, her lack of hearing also became a safety issue.
“I was feeling unsafe in some situations because of my hearing,” she notes. “I had several situations where I was in real danger because of the hearing.”
She describes one instance when she was taking a bath in a hotel room and the tub was leaking to the room below. As the hotel staff pounded on her door, she was unable to hear them. Luckily, no personal harm occurred, but realizing she needed help, Jo did some research and discovered Can Do Canines.
A wiggly, loving black Labrador Retriever named Gladys soon pounded on the door to Jo’s heart. Gladys is not Jo’s first canine love though. Jo has had dogs for much of her life and even showed them competitively for a while as an adult. In the 1990s, she owner-handled one dog to a status of fifth in the nation.
Gladys is quickly becoming a champion companion for Jo, who says, “I feel much safer. She makes me calmer and I don’t have to stress about what I’m missing.”
With much less worry, Jo knows Gladys will always alert her to the sounds in their life because “she is listening for me.” When they’re out for walks and there’s a noise that Jo doesn’t hear, Gladys’s body language will give Jo a cue to that change in their surroundings.
Feeling grateful for this extra set of ears, Jo hopes that others will be willing to lend an ear to her voice.
She fervently states, “I want to be an ambassador for Can Do Canines.” Now, engaging in this new form of teaching, she adds, “I have no problem telling people about my disability. I kind of feel like it’s my role to kind of educate too, so I tell them about Can Do Canines, and what she does for me. I like that!”