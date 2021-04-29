Kevin Voracek, Mayor of Faribault, recently proclaimed May as Pollinator Month.
Join in adding an abundance and diversity of flowers in the Faribault landscape. GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) is partnering with the city of Faribault to encourage residents to plant pollinator gardens or add to existing ones. Visit Buckham Corridor during the month of May to view a large Pollinator Photo Display featuring area gardeners, and get information and resources to help you help our pollinators. Learn about the value of pollinators and what they need to survive.
Here are a few steps to start a pollinator garden:
• Add to your native pollinator plant knowledge. Inform yourself first.
• Talk to a Master Gardener
• Pick up plant information sheets at the Buckham Corridor.
• Check out these resources: bwsr.state.mn.us; xerces.org; extension.umn.edu; the book by Heather Holm, "Bees-An Identification" and "Native Plant Forage Guide and Holm’s Facebook, Pollination for native plants and restoring the landscape.
Choose a sunny spot in your yard, preferably 8 feet by 10 feet feet or larger, or a group of containers or window boxes. Remove any grass or weeds and find the best way to prepare your site. Check the resources above for options.
Choose one or several flowering pollinator plants you identified in your information gathering:
• Pick primarily native plants which offer better sources for pollen and nectar for pollinators. Allow enough space for them to spread from year to year.
• Choose plants for each part of the growing season; those that flower early, mid-season and late, to accommodate pollinators that emerge at different times.
• Allysum and zinneas are not native, but offer continuous bloom for borders.
Start planting and summon your patience. Many native plants take more than one season to reach their peak. Year one — sleep, year two — creep and year three — leap
Nurture your garden. Keep it well watered and chemical free.
• No pesticides or herbicides.
• Most native plants do well without fertilizing
Native trees and shrubs are excellent sources of pollen and nectar for early foraging pollinators. Consider adding them to your landscape. Trees may also help reduce your energy bills. Granted, trees take years to reach maturity, but they add to the needed urban forest.
To help keep track of the pollinator gardens GROWS Pollinator Committee encourages folks to sign up on one of the pollinator forms available at the Faribault Community Center. This fall GROWS would like to photograph progress and create a book of new pollinator plots added to Faribault. GROWS encourages all to visit the Buckham Corridor during Pollinator Month and to "bee a pollinator helper."