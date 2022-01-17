Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Roast turkey
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Wednesday, Jan. 19
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from 9:30 to 11 AM.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday January 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jan. 20
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Friday, Jan. 21
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. All dinners include potatoes salad bar, fresh bread and Babe’s famous garlic toast, and coffee. Kids menu available.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Science Day• 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Science Day — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan.22Give A Hoot About Owls- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Come learn all about owls and how they are important to our ecosystem.Animal Tracking- 12:30-1:30 p.m-. Come learn all about animal tracking so you can figure out who’s been visiting your yard or the nature center.Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. These programs are open to kindergarten through 5th graders. Science Day fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required for the program by Monday, Jan. 17.
Medford cardboard classic 2022• 12 p.m., Medford Straight River Park, 4th Ave SW, Medford. Registration begins at noon. Best design will be judged at 12:45 and racing starts at 1 p.m. For rules and regulations, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/426457975808174.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Omelette Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order omlettes with breakfast potatoes, coffee, juice, milk & cinnamon roll. Adults $12 kids under 10 $6. Proceeds go to Legion Building Fund.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 24
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Tater tot hotdish
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Meet the Animal Ambassadors. and learn what they would do in the winter if they lived outside. This will take place inside and masks are required inside the building.For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program. Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Wednesday, Jan 26
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962