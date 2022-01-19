...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
