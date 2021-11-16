Community Café Board President Dave Campbell said they had a wonderful crowd for their fundraiser "A Candlelight Celebration," with close to 200 attendees participating Nov. 13.
"It was a fun evening and people seemed to really enjoy being out and about, see some friends and connecting with each other," said Campbell after the event.
Campbell says the evening consisted of folks socializing for an hour, looking over baskets and putting raffle tickets in the ones they liked. The Looney Lutherans performed for an hour, and cookies, cheesecake and coffee were available before returning to the sanctuary for the raffle drawing.