Employment scams are on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic after being named the No. 1 riskiest scam in 2018 and 2019. In mid-March, businesses were forced to shut down across North America. Hundreds of thousands who lost their jobs began seeking new jobs via online platforms and other means.
In response, BBB launched a new research project to better understand how employments scams are being perpetrated, who is being targeted, the overall impact of these scams, and how to help people avoid losing money to them. The 2020 Employment Scams Report examines findings from an April 2020 survey of 10,670 U.S. and Canadian consumers reporting employment scams to BBB Scam Tracker. BBB finds that nearly 75% of those who lose money to employment scams are already in financial crisis and do not have enough income to cover their monthly bills. The study also found more than half of people targeted by employment scams (53%) reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter.
“This research was timely as we found that more than half of scam targets were seeking work-from-home opportunities,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, which produced the report. “As more people search for flexible employment opportunities following the coronavirus outbreak, they need to know that scammers are out there in force and targeting those most in need.”
To read the full 2020 BBB Employment Scams report and tips to avoid these scams, visit BB.org/EmploymentScams. Report a scam at BBB.org/ScamTracker and learn more about other risky scams at BBB.org/ScamTips.