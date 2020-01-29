In recognition of more than 15 years of service and in support of the Hearts Gala, benefiting Ruth’s House of Hope, the city of Faribault announced on Tuesday that Saturday, Feb. 8 is Ruth’s House of Hope Day.
The funds raised from that evening's Hearts Gala directly support the mission of Ruth’s House to provide homeless women and children in the Rice County and surrounding areas with safe shelter, supportive services, and resources.
Ruth’s House began in 2004 in response to an unmet need for safe shelter for homeless women and children in the Rice County, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors over 15 years ago, Ruth’s House has remained at maximum capacity and has provided safe shelter to 1,800 women and children. Every year, through community support, Ruth’s House provides 7,000 nights of safe shelter to over 120 individuals through its emergency and transitional shelter as well as offsite permanent supportive housing units.
As stated by Faribault Mayor Kevin F. Voracek, in his proclamation, “The community benefits from Ruth’s House of Hope support to women and children fleeing domestic violence, experiencing homelessness, struggling with poverty, and facing chemical dependency by providing compassionate care and treating all women and children with dignity and respect.”
Ruth’s House provides transitional housing in a safe, supportive, and healing environment to help women and families on their way to a new beginning.
Executive Director of Ruth’s House, Ruth Hickey, writes: “Every day hearts of the women and children we serve are moved and transformed as they travel the difficult road of healing from traumatic situations. We are grateful for this support from our community and the city of Faribault, which offers hope, ensuring we live together in a community where everyone has a safe place to call home.”