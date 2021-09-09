Women who own or manage farmland in Rice County are invited to participate in a free discussion on soil health Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16914 Dixon Trail near Faribault.
The event, called "Women Caring for the Land: Is Your Soil Healthy," will be held at Graise Farm with host Tiffany Tripp. It is free, but registration is required by calling the Rice SWCD Office in Faribault at 507-332-5408, or online at eventbrite.com/e/women-caring-for-the-land-is-your-soil-healthy-tickets-166688761573. Space is limited.
Healthy soils are the key to crop productivity and improving the water quality of our local lakes and streams. Around fifty percent of the farmland in Minnesota is currently owned or co-owned by women.
Farming practices are changing and the informal atmosphere of this meeting will allow for discussion with women conservation professionals who can help with landowner and farmer management goals.
Women landowners who attend this meeting will learn to assess and improve the health of their soils through farmland conservation practices.
Local women resource professionals will perform soil health demonstrations, including a rainfall simulator, slake test, and beneficial insect lab. It’s a great opportunity to learn from other women landowners and farmers.
The event is sponsored by the Rice SWCD, NRCS, and Women Food and Agriculture Network.
If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, please contact Teresa DeMars at 507-332-5408, or by e-mail at teresa.demars@riceswcd.org. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.