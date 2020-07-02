The following students have been placed on academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past 2020 spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Faribault
• High honor — Mohamed Abdullahi, Victoria Finger, Kyle Gare, Carrie Heiderscheidt, Sarah Howell, Hayley Johnson, Taviah Johnson, Kaylee Kern, Kayce Kosanda, Breanna Law, Shelby Meyer, Serena Miller, Logan Murphy, Luke Smith and Nolan Vikla
• Honor — Will Akemann, McKayla Armbruster, Rachael Bartho, Noah Battles, Madison Beaupre, Alyssa Butterfield, Bryn Caron, Aaron Chappuis, Donghong Chen, Mykaela Cowan Meyers, Justina David, McKenzie Filipek, Samuel Graves, Lauren Hake, Nima Harun, Madison Isaacson, Nell Jasinski-Ernste, Marinny Kiehl, Trey Krannich, Nicholas Kunze, Samantha Lingsweiler, Rosemary Martinez Bartolo, Zoe Morrissey, Karl Ordahl, Valeria Romo, Taylor Theisen and Nicholas Weiers
Kilkenny
• High honor — Clairissa Buscho
Morristown
• High honor — Annamaria Paquette
• Honor — Jacob Borchert and Olivia Nusbaum
To be eligible for the high honors list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.