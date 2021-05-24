Jake Kohl

The Faribault Rotary Club has inducted Jake Kohl as a member. Jake was born and raised in Faribault. He has joined his father and uncle as an associate in the Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Jake was sponsored by Dr. Dick Huston and will be mentored by David Sauer. Pictured with Jake (right) is membership team chair Keith Kramer. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)

